Einsteinium (EMC2) Achieves Market Cap of $7.51 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Bittrex. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $7.51 million and $150,660.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,148,114 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

