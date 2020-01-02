Eisai Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Eisai Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:ESALY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

ESALY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Eisai in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Eisai from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESALY opened at $74.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.85. Eisai has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eisai will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and import and export of pharmaceuticals. It develops Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug in the neurology area that is approved as an adjunctive therapy for partial-onset seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is also approved for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial onset seizures in the United States; and as an adjunctive therapy for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia.

