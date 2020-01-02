EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Has $10.17 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 7.0% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $93.56. The stock had a trading volume of 14,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,714. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.00. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $94.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.7791 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

