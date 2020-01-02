EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Has $12.66 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 8.7% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $12,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 53,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.67. 6,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,343. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $87.67 and a 12-month high of $107.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.792 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

