EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Has $22.21 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 15.2% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $22,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

IVW traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $195.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,450. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.02. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $146.31 and a 12 month high of $195.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.1915 dividend. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

