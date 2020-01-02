EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Raises Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Coleman Howard acquired 57,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $117.08. 912,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,234. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.25 and a 1-year high of $118.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

