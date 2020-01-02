ELA Coin (ELAC) Price Hits $0.0064 on Major Exchanges

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, ELA Coin has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One ELA Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and BitForex. ELA Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and $2.43 million worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00189536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.37 or 0.01335359 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025019 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00121605 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ELA Coin Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain. The official message board for ELA Coin is medium.com/@elamachain. ELA Coin’s official website is www.elamachain.io.

Buying and Selling ELA Coin

ELA Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELA Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

