Elastos Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Elastos has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $24.45 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.43 or 0.00020024 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, BCEX, Kucoin and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00187626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.38 or 0.01331864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00122043 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 35,272,495 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,773 coins. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BCEX, LBank, CoinEgg, Huobi and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

