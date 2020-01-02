Electra (ECA) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Electra has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $1,394.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electra coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinFalcon, Novaexchange and Cryptohub. During the last seven days, Electra has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

Electra (CRYPTO:ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,507,903,389 coins and its circulating supply is 28,640,746,836 coins. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA.

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Fatbtc and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

