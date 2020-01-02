Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will post $1.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.98 billion. Electronic Arts posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year sales of $5.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.65.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $482,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,293.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,836 in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,247,309 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,252,762,000 after acquiring an additional 176,869 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,913,571 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $969,745,000 after acquiring an additional 187,135 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,715,803 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $680,043,000 after acquiring an additional 913,279 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,327,338 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $438,186,000 after acquiring an additional 247,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 24,877.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,698,642 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $374,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

EA stock opened at $107.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $77.20 and a 1-year high of $108.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.03. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

