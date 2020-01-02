Ellaism (ELLA) Trading Down 24.1% This Week

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Ellaism has a total market cap of $28,397.00 and $4.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org.

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

