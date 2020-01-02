Elliot Coin Achieves Market Cap of $1,884.00 (ELLI)

Elliot Coin (CURRENCY:ELLI) traded 66.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Elliot Coin has a total market capitalization of $1,884.00 and approximately $73.00 worth of Elliot Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elliot Coin has traded down 50.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Elliot Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elliot Coin alerts:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solaris (XLR) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001925 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Elliot Coin

Elliot Coin (ELLI) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Elliot Coin’s total supply is 26,929,563 coins and its circulating supply is 26,314,859 coins. Elliot Coin’s official Twitter account is @CoinElliot. Elliot Coin’s official website is elliotproject.org.

Elliot Coin Coin Trading

Elliot Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elliot Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elliot Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elliot Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elliot Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elliot Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.