Elrond (ERD) Price Up 0.5% This Week

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Elrond token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Dcoin, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $11.36 million and $2.43 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elrond has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00188696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.97 or 0.01339216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025095 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00122105 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elrond Token Profile

Elrond was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond's total supply is 18,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,184,166,667 tokens. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com.

Elrond's official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork.

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Dcoin, Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

