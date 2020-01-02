Elrond Reaches One Day Volume of $2.90 Million (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Elrond has a market capitalization of $10.48 million and $2.90 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including Dcoin, Binance DEX, Binance and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00189280 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.63 or 0.01343909 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00121718 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond's total supply is 18,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,184,166,667 tokens. Elrond's official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bilaxy, Dcoin and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

