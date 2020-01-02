Elysian (ELY) Market Capitalization Achieves $66,430.00

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Elysian token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, BitForex and CoinExchange. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $66,430.00 and approximately $903,755.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elysian alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00187311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.54 or 0.01329351 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024819 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00120949 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian’s launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, BitForex, Liquid, Mercatox, CoinExchange, Hotbit and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.