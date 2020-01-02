Elysium Price Reaches $0.0001 (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the dollar. One Elysium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysium has a total market cap of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00572805 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011758 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011734 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000249 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Elysium Profile

Elysium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

