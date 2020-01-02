Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up 1.2% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Park National Corp OH owned 0.05% of Emerson Electric worth $23,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 164.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 382,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43,374 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC lowered Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research set a $72.00 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Cfra lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

EMR stock traded up $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $77.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,379,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,119. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $55.98 and a 52 week high of $77.51. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $3,009,437.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,556,145.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

