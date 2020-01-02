Eminer (EM) Market Cap Tops $2.59 Million

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Eminer token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and Biki. During the last seven days, Eminer has traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. Eminer has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eminer alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00189335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.74 or 0.01343839 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024883 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121709 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Eminer Profile

Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 587,680,310 tokens. Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525. Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro. Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans.

Eminer Token Trading

Eminer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Biki. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eminer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eminer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.