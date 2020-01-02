Eminer Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.23 Million (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Eminer has a total market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eminer token can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges including OKEx and Biki. In the last week, Eminer has traded 38% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00188779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.01341499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00121627 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Eminer

Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 587,680,310 tokens. Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro. Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans. The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525.

Eminer Token Trading

Eminer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Biki. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eminer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eminer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

