Emphy (EPY) Achieves Market Cap of $59,893.00

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Emphy token can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Emphy has a total market capitalization of $59,893.00 and approximately $201.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Emphy has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00580900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011537 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010777 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000241 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Emphy Profile

EPY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,915,125 tokens. The official website for Emphy is emphy.io. Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Emphy

Emphy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

