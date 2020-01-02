Emphy Price Tops $0.0074 (EPY)

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Emphy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. In the last week, Emphy has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Emphy has a total market cap of $58,653.00 and approximately $197.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00571425 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011763 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000285 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000232 BTC.

About Emphy

EPY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,915,125 tokens. The official website for Emphy is emphy.io. Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Emphy

Emphy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

