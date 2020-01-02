EncrypGen (DNA) Price Tops $0.0172 on Major Exchanges

EncrypGen (CURRENCY:DNA) traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, EncrypGen has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EncrypGen token can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Cryptopia, Kucoin and IDEX. EncrypGen has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $21.00 worth of EncrypGen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EncrypGen Profile

EncrypGen launched on June 1st, 2017. EncrypGen’s total supply is 70,938,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,029,877 tokens. EncrypGen’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. EncrypGen’s official website is www.encrypgen.com. The Reddit community for EncrypGen is /r/encrypgen.

Buying and Selling EncrypGen

EncrypGen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Cryptopia, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncrypGen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EncrypGen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EncrypGen using one of the exchanges listed above.

