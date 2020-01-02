Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $163,052.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Upbit. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00041236 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00574767 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012297 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000214 BTC.

PACcoin (PAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,217,542 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com.

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, CoinBene, Coinsuper, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Upbit, BitForex, Coinall, DEx.top and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

