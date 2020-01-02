Engagement Token (ENGT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Engagement Token (CURRENCY:ENGT) traded up 81.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Engagement Token has a total market capitalization of $53,374.00 and $1,353.00 worth of Engagement Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Engagement Token has traded up 76.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Engagement Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014163 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00186737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.75 or 0.01341448 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121503 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Engagement Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 415,256,071 tokens. The official website for Engagement Token is engagementtoken.com. The Reddit community for Engagement Token is /r/EngagementToken. Engagement Token’s official Twitter account is @EGT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Engagement Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Engagement Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Engagement Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Engagement Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

