Enigma Trading Down 10% Over Last 7 Days (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Enigma token can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00005030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $26.29 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00040996 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00576053 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000206 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001344 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000062 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, OKEx, Huobi, GOPAX, Binance, Kyber Network, Upbit, Mercatox, AirSwap, ABCC, Liqui, HitBTC, Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.