Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $58.39 million and $4.77 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0739 or 0.00001059 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, Kyber Network and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00186681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.01334444 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00121769 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 789,837,740 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin's official website is enjincoin.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enjin Coin Token Trading

Enjin Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Kucoin, Tidex, Kyber Network, Liqui, OKEx, IDEX, AirSwap, Upbit, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Cobinhood, Coinrail, Bancor Network, COSS and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

