Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Randa Duncan Williams Buys 103,000 Shares

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,897,390.00.

Randa Duncan Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

On Wednesday, December 18th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 1,600 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $44,784.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 177,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.65 per share, with a total value of $4,894,050.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 37,196 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,035,908.60.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Randa Duncan Williams purchased 322,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $8,359,120.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Randa Duncan Williams purchased 240,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $6,240,000.00.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,088,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,671,534. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 400.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,242.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 442.8% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotia Howard Weill began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.