Envion Hits Market Capitalization of $12.83 Million (EVN)

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 39% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Over the last week, Envion has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Envion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Token Store. Envion has a total market capitalization of $12.83 million and approximately $155.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00188067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.55 or 0.01335463 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025143 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00121884 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Envion

Envion launched on December 1st, 2017. Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens. The official website for Envion is www.envion.org. Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Envion Token Trading

Envion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Envion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Envion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

