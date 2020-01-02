EOS (EOS) Price Tops $2.47 on Exchanges

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. EOS has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and approximately $1.55 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.47 or 0.00035255 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, ABCC, OKEx and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000248 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,043,688,429 coins and its circulating supply is 946,988,418 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, OTCBTC, WazirX, Binance, DOBI trade, ZB.COM, Exmo, BitFlip, Instant Bitex, QBTC, Neraex, C2CX, HitBTC, CoinTiger, TOPBTC, BtcTrade.im, Coinbe, Coinsuper, Kuna, LBank, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, CPDAX, Coinrail, Bitfinex, YoBit, BitMart, ABCC, OKEx, IDCM, Kraken, Poloniex, Kucoin, Upbit, Zebpay, Tidebit, Mercatox, OpenLedger DEX, Coindeal, CoinEx, Bit-Z, BigONE, Exrates, DigiFinex, Huobi, Coinone, Gate.io, Tidex, Rfinex, Vebitcoin, Bilaxy, Koinex, Ovis, COSS, OEX, Livecoin, Bitbns, Liqui, IDAX, Bibox, RightBTC, ChaoEX, CoinBene, DragonEX, GOPAX, BCEX, Cobinhood, Hotbit, EXX, CoinExchange and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.