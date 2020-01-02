eosDAC (EOSDAC) One Day Volume Tops $100,881.00

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. eosDAC has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $100,881.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eosDAC token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, ZB.COM, DragonEX and OTCBTC. In the last week, eosDAC has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

eosDAC Token Profile

eosDAC is a token. It was first traded on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac.

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, OpenLedger DEX, Gate.io, Bibox, Hotbit, DragonEX, ZB.COM and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

