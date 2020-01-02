Equal (EQL) Market Capitalization Hits $184,187.00

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Equal has a total market cap of $184,187.00 and approximately $509.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Equal has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Equal token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Equal alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014163 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00186737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.75 or 0.01341448 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121503 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,406,497 tokens. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken. Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken.

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.