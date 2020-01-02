Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 2nd (ABT, ANSS, BEN, BMI, BSIG, CLB, F, GPMT, HBI, ICPT)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, January 2nd:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an underperform rating.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $140.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $85.00.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $135.00 price target on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating. Needham & Company LLC currently has $70.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $90.00.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Open Text Corporation is engaged in development of innovative intranet, extranet and e-Business applications. Since creating one of the first search engines to index the World Wide Web, the company has remained at the forefront of Internet-based technologies. Open Text solutions allow individuals, teams, organizations, and global trading communities to collaborate on projects, share ideas and accelerate innovation to the fastest possible speed. Open Text Corporation is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Peninsula Energy Limited explores, develops and mines uranium properties primarily in the United States. The company’s project primarily includes Lance uranium projects in Wyoming, the United States. Peninsula Energy Limited is based in Subiaco, Australia. “

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Polaris Inc. designs, engineers and manufactures off-road and on-road vehicles. The company’s operating segment consists of ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket and Boats. It markets its products under the RZR, RANGER, GENERAL, Sportsman, Polaris ACE, RANGER CREW, RZR XP, RZR RS1, Polaris Engineered Accessories, Polaris INDY EVO, 850 Patriot, Timbersled, FTR, GEM, Goupil, Aixam and Taylor-Dunn, DAGOR, Sportsman MV, MRZR, Pro Comp, Smittybilt, Rubicon Express, Poison Spyder, Trail Master, LRG, G2 Axle & Gear, Kolpin, Pro Armor, Klim, 509, Trail Tech, Bennington, Godfrey, Hurricane, Rinker, Larson and Striper brands. Polaris Inc., formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc., is based in Medina, Minnesota. “

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an underperform rating.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $125.00 target price on the stock.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

