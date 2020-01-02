Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 2nd (AMRX, AXSM, EIX, HAL, HWC, LNN, ONCY, PNFP, REGI, RF)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 2nd:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada to $4.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price target raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $140.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $83.00 to $86.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) had its price target raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $42.00 to $47.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $89.00 to $100.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $6.80 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $65.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $22.00 to $33.00.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $19.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 330 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $250.00 to $285.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $40.00 to $48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $16.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $90.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) was given a €100.00 ($116.28) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) had its target price lowered by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) had its price target increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.