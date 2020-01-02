Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 2nd (ABT, OMAB, QTRX, QTWO, RBS, RDFN, RNGR, RVSB, SASR, SLCT)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 2nd:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an in-line rating.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Quanterix Corporation is a developer of tools in high definition diagnostics. The Company focuses on research and diagnostics for brain injuries, heart disease, cancer and other diseases with its technology. It offers Simoa consumables, which include Simoa Discs, Simoa Cuvettes, Simoa Sealing Oil, Simoa Buffers and Disposable Tips. The company services include Simoa Accelerator Lab and custom assay development services. Quanterix Corporation is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc is the holding company of one of the world’s largest banking and financial services groups, with a market capitalisation of £62.8 billion at the end of 2006. Headquartered in Edinburgh, the Group operates in the UK, US and internationally through its two principal subsidiaries, the Royal Bank and NatWest. Both the Royal Bank and NatWest are major UK clearing banks whose origins go back over 275 years. In the US, the Group’s subsidiary Citizens is ranked the eighth largest commercial banking organisation by deposits. The Group has a large and diversified customer base and provides a wide range of products and services to personal, commercial and large corporate and institutional customers. “

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ranger Energy Services Inc. is a provider of well service rigs and services primarily in the United States. It focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is based in HOUSTON, United States. “

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Select Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in providing personal and business banking products through its branches and the Internet. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans, and other associated financial services. Select Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc., is based in United States. “

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Northland Securities currently has $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

