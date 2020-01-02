Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 2nd (CRON, GPH, HEXO, INGR, OGI, OTMP, TECK.B, TGOD, TRP, TTC)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 2nd:

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from C$10.00 to C$7.00.

Global Ports (LON:GPH) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Hexo (TSE:HEXO) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from C$3.80 to C$1.90.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) had its price target raised by Stephens from $97.00 to $115.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from C$8.20 to C$5.00.

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) was given a C$33.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from C$2.40 to C$1.30.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$73.00.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $90.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $334.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tyler Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing integrated information management solutions and services to the public sector. It provides software products and services; professional IT services; subscription-based services; property appraisal outsourcing services. Its products generally automate three major functional areas (1) financial management and education, (2) courts and justice and (3) property appraisal and tax. Tyler operates in two reportable segments: Enterprise Software Solutions (ESS) and Appraisal and Tax Software Solutions and Services. The Enterprise Software Solutions (ESS) segment provides software systems to municipal and county governments and schools. The Appraisal and Tax Software Solutions and Services segment provides systems and software that automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property as well as property appraisal outsourcing services for local governments and taxing authorities. Tyler Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. is a developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for gas delivery systems and other subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, component neutral design and manufacturing and component testing capabilities. Ultra Clean’s customers are primarily original equipment manufacturers for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

Udg Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “UDG Healthcare plc provide services to the healthcare industry. The company’s operating segment consists of Ashfield Commercial & Medical Services, Sharp Packaging Services and Supply Chain Services. Ashfield Commercial & Medical Services division provides sales teams, healthcare communications, telesales, nurse educators, medical information, pharmacovigilance, regulatory and event management services. Sharp Packaging Service division provides contract packaging and clinical trial packaging services. Supply Chain Services provides outsourced sales, marketing, distribution and engineering services. UDG Healthcare plc operates primarily in US, UK, Ireland and Germany. UDG Healthcare plc is based in Dublin, the Republic of Ireland. “

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “United Insurance Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company. It primarily offers homeowners and dwelling fire insurance policies, as well as provides flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, United’s team of dedicated employees manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, policyholder service and claims. It principally markets its products through insurance agents. “

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $93.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Demand for United Therapeutics’ treprostinil medicines, namely Remodulin, Tyvaso and Orenitram is consistently growing despite generic concerns and competitive pressure. The company is working on new delivery mechanisms for Remodulin and extended indications for Orenitram and Tyvaso, which might boost long-term growth. Some improved Remodulin delivery devices are expected to be launched in the next 12 months, which can expand its market. Moreover, the company acquired several new product candidates to strengthen its pipeline. However, competition in the PAH market is on the rise. Also, two of its biggest products like Remodulin and Adcirca lost exclusivity in 2018. Generic versions of both drugs have been launched, which should substantially erode the drugs’ sales. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from C$25.00 to C$21.00.

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) was given a C$3.20 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

