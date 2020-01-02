Ergo (ERG) Reaches Market Cap of $2.73 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Ergo has a total market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $101,898.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00006545 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ergo Profile

Ergo was first traded on July 2nd, 2017. Ergo’s total supply is 10,007,100 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,961,026 tokens. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

Ergo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

