Espers (ESP) Price Up 22.8% Over Last 7 Days

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, Espers has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar. Espers has a market cap of $458,539.00 and $21.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Espers coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptohub and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00058917 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00041083 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00574786 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00234083 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00085625 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001799 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Espers Profile

Espers (ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Espers’ official website is espers.io. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

