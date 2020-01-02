Esportbits (HLT) One Day Volume Tops $22,814.00

Esportbits (CURRENCY:HLT) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Esportbits has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $22,814.00 worth of Esportbits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Esportbits has traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Esportbits token can now be bought for approximately $0.0937 or 0.00001340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX and Coinsbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00187199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.01339845 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024990 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121866 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Esportbits

Esportbits’ total supply is 303,843,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,013,360 tokens. The Reddit community for Esportbits is /r/hyperloot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Esportbits’ official Twitter account is @esportbit. The official message board for Esportbits is esportbits.com/posts. The official website for Esportbits is esportbits.com.

Buying and Selling Esportbits

Esportbits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and C2CX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Esportbits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Esportbits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Esportbits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

