Essentia Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Essentia has a total market cap of $288,843.00 and approximately $23,889.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Essentia has traded down 38.7% against the US dollar. One Essentia token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Essentia alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.72 or 0.06085711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030772 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036535 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024529 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

Essentia is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,908,920 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one.

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, CoinBene, Ethfinex, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.