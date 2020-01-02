Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EL. ValuEngine lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.05.

EL stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.71. 202,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,534. Estee Lauder Companies has a one year low of $121.47 and a one year high of $208.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.14%. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $3,033,454.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $555,733.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,895,615.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 387.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

