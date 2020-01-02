Eterbase Coin One Day Volume Tops $114,507.00 (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Eterbase Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, Coinlim and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. Eterbase Coin has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $114,507.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039584 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $425.64 or 0.06097419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030768 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036608 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024490 BTC.

About Eterbase Coin

XBASE is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,841,844 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE. Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com. The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE.

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Mercatox, IDEX, CoinTiger, LATOKEN, Escodex, Coinlim and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

