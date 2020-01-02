ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:VALT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:VALT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0421 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of VALT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.10. 400 shares of the company were exchanged. ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $50.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.06.

