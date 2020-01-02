Ether-1 Reaches Market Capitalization of $195,026.00 (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Ether-1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. Ether-1 has a market capitalization of $195,026.00 and approximately $22,584.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ether-1 alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006501 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00050905 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00336313 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013978 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003495 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00014911 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Ether-1

Ether-1 (ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 40,882,871 coins. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether-1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether-1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.