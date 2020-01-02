Ether Kingdoms Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $22,276.00 (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $22,276.00 and approximately $12,932.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00039450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $427.34 or 0.05988328 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030166 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002127 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00036299 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) is a token. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,745,685 tokens. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Trading

Ether Kingdoms Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

