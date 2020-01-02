Ether Zero Price Down 14% This Week (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, EXX, DigiFinex and Cryptopia. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and $373,375.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.96 or 0.01814846 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00061378 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 209,044,403 coins and its circulating supply is 167,014,990 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, DigiFinex, Hotbit and EXX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.