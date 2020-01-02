Ethereum Classic Price Hits $4.27 (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $497.21 million and approximately $668.33 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $4.27 or 0.00061112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, HBUS, Crex24 and Bit-Z. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.88 or 0.01828130 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BigONE, Coinbase Pro, Bitfinex, Bitbns, Cryptopia, CoinBene, BTC Markets, Upbit, Koineks, CoinExchange, CoinTiger, Bibox, C2CX, Coinsuper, Korbit, LBank, CoinEx, Exmo, ABCC, BTC-Alpha, QBTC, BtcTrade.im, FCoin, Ovis, Stocks.Exchange, BCEX, RightBTC, C-CEX, Gate.io, ChaoEX, Coinone, Coinnest, BTC Trade UA, YoBit, Huobi, Kucoin, Binance, HBUS, Poloniex, ZB.COM, Bitsane, BitForex, Exrates, Indodax, Coinut, Liquid, EXX, Instant Bitex, CoinEgg, Crex24, Cryptomate, Bit-Z, Coinroom, CPDAX, Gatehub, Kraken, LiteBit.eu, Coinhub, Bittrex, Bithumb, OKCoin International and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.