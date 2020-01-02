Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $11,779.00

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Ethereum Gold Project token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Token Store and Mercatox. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market capitalization of $54,750.00 and approximately $11,779.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Gold Project alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00039450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $427.34 or 0.05988328 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030166 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002127 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00036299 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

Ethereum Gold Project is a token. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,874,571,479 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.