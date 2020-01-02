Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market capitalization of $54,941.00 and $1,981.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.11 or 0.05926569 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00030574 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036465 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024381 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

Ethereum Gold Project is a token. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,874,571,479 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Gold Project Token Trading

Ethereum Gold Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

