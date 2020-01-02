Etherparty (FUEL) Trading Up 4.4% This Week

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Etherparty token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, ACX, Gate.io and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Etherparty has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $614,443.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Etherparty alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00187311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.54 or 0.01329351 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024819 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00120949 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty launched on October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, HitBTC and ACX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.