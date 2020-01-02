Ethersocial (ESN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $117,743.00

Ethersocial (CURRENCY:ESN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Ethersocial coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Ethersocial has a market cap of $117,743.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Ethersocial was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethersocial has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00190291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.41 or 0.01347868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039501 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121596 BTC.

About Ethersocial

Ethersocial (CRYPTO:ESN) is a coin. Ethersocial’s total supply is 76,525,161 coins and its circulating supply is 38,865,188 coins. The official website for Ethersocial is ethersocial.network. Ethersocial’s official message board is blog.ethersocial.network. Ethersocial’s official Twitter account is @ESNfoundation.

Buying and Selling Ethersocial

Ethersocial can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethersocial directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethersocial should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethersocial using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

